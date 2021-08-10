Casinos Austria priority partner in Nagasaki tilt at casino

Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture says it has selected Casinos Austria International Japan Inc as its “priority” choice as partner for the local government’s tilt at having a casino resort. Casinos Austria International received a score assessed at 697.0 points, following a request-for-proposal process launched by the prefecture.

Casinos Austria International Japan Inc is a subsidiary of European casino operator Casinos Austria AG. According to information available on the latter’s corporate website, the firm owns 12 casinos in Austria as well as lottery business Austrian Lotteries. It controls Casinos Austria International Ltd, with investments in several casinos and other gaming-related businesses internationally.

In a Tuesday announcement, the Nagasaki authorities added what it termed the “runner-up” was a consortium led by Oshidori International Holdings Ltd, with a score of 682.8. Last week Oshidori had said it was considering withdrawing from the selection process, questioning whether it was being “conducted in an ethical manner”.

Oshidori had paired with United States-based tribal casino operator Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment for the Nagasaki bid.

A third contender had been Niki Chyau Fwu (Parkview) Group, which garnered 667.1 points.

The Tuesday statement from Nagasaki’s Integrated Resort Promotion Division noted: “The request-for-proposal procedure to select the priority negotiation right holder was conducted with fairness and integrity.”

It added: “The Kyushu-Nagasaki IR Operator Evaluation Committee was formed to provide an objective evaluation of the proposals.”

The statement added the decision had been based on not only the findings of the evaluation committee, but also the “results of the eligibility investigation as required by the IR Implementation Law,” and “deliberation between Nagasaki prefecture, Sasebo city, and the Nagasaki Public Safety Commission as stipulated in Article-8 Item-1 of the IR Implementation Law.”

Sasebo (pictured) is the site chosen by Nagasaki for its casino complex or integrated resort (IR) as such projects are known in Japan.

In a separate message, Nagasaki prefecture’s governor, Hodo Nakamura, stated: “I sincerely thank all that have taken part in this RFP procedure during a very trying time in the world, and would like to express gratitude for the excellent proposals which put on full display the unique features of the operators.”

Local authorities in Japan interested in hosting an integrated resort must first select a commercial partner, and then apply to the national government for the right to have one. Up to three resorts will be permitted in Japan under the relevant legislation framework.