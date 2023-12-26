CasinoTrac-Epicentral integration from Table Trac, TransAct

Table Trac Inc and TransAct Technologies Inc have completed what the firms call a ‘first of its kind’ integration project bringing together products from each of the companies.

The two firms are United States-based casino system and equipment suppliers.

Table Trac says its CasinoTrac casino management system is operational in 300 casinos across 13 countries. The venues it serves are in the United States, Australia, and in jurisdictions in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

TransAct produces a range of slot-machine printers. It also supplies a suite of promotional bonusing software branded ‘Epicentral’.

Under the new partnership, casino operators can deploy Table Trac’s PromoTrac OnDemand product with TransAct’s Epicentral platform, through CasinoTrac’s player tracking interface, and make use of TransAct Epic Edge or Epic 950 printers.

The firms said in a press release last week that the collaboration marked “the industry’s first casino management system to provide a single-wire, on-demand printing solution, eliminating the hassle of redundant networking gear or infrastructure”.

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, was quoted in the release as saying: “We were excited to work with TransAct’s great team to innovate the one wire solution, combining CasinoTrac’s powerful in-game hardware platform with TransAct’s Epicentral SE designer and print server, to deliver high-resolution graphic promotional coupons, pre-filled drawing entries, and more to the guest, right at their game.”

He added: “This solution provides a ton of functionality and flexibility, is simple, lightweight to deploy and generates tremendous cost savings by eliminating additional in-game hardware and multiple networks”.

The release also quoted John Dillon, chief executive of TransAct, as saying: “The need for redundant networking within a casino’s operations in order to utilise Epicentral has long been a barrier for new customers, and I am happy to announce that this partnership solves that logistical challenge for CasinoTrac’s considerable install base.”

He added: “We believe this will open the door to additional white space for both our Epicentral and casino printer products across a number of markets.”