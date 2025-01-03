CFO resigns at Westside City casino hotel backer Suntrust

Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc says Sutharshan Kandiah has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO), with his resignation letter acknowledged at the firm’s board meeting on Thursday.

Suntrust Resort is developer of the “main hotel casino” (pictured in an artist’s rendering) at Westside City in the Philippine capital Manila.

A Friday filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange said Mr Kandiah resigned for “personal reasons”, with effect from Thursday, January 2.

The firm said Yip Ho Chi would be CFO “during the remainder of Mr Kandiah’s term as chief financial officer and until his successor is elected and qualifies for the position”.

Accountant Mr Yip is currently also CFO of Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd, a connected Hong Kong-listed firm.

In November Suntrust said it expected to start operations “in the fourth quarter of 2025” at the main hotel casino at Westside City

Suntrust is indirectly controlled by casino investor LET Group Holdings Ltd, a firm chaired by businessman Andrew Lo Kai Bong. Hong Kong-listed LET Group is also the parent of Summit Ascent.