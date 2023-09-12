Chen Si promoted to Mohegan Inspire president, Howk COO

U.S-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority – trading as Mohegan Gaming – has promoted Chen Si (pictured in a file photo) to president of its South Korean unit Inspired Integrated Resort Co Ltd, also known as Mohegan Inspire. The group also announced the appointment of Wade Howk as chief operating officer (COO) of the subsidiary.

Inspired Integrated Resort Co is a South Korea-based special purpose corporation wholly owned by Mohegan Gaming. It is developing a resort with foreigner-only casino at Incheon, South Korea.

The first phase of Inspire Entertainment Resort has been described as a US$1.6-billion project, scheduled to open in stages from the fourth quarter this year.

The multi-phase scheme will have three hotel towers totalling 1,200 hotel rooms. It will also include a 15,000-seat arena and convention space; dining, shopping and entertainment facilities; an indoor water park; and an outdoor park for families.

As president, Mr Si will be tasked with “guiding strategic planning and operational results at Mohegan Inspire”, said Mohegan Gaming in a press release issued on Monday.

It added: “His duties will involve overseeing budget and business plans to ensure the company’s vision is implemented at all levels, and leading performance measurement and improvement efforts. He will also lead the company’s external relationships with government agencies and business partners and serve as the company’s representative director.”

Prior to joining the Inspire project, Mr Si worked for Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd and Macau-based casino services firm Macau Legend Development Ltd.

Monday’s release from Mohegan Gaming quoted Mr Si as saying: “As we begin this next venture for the Mohegan brand in South Korea, I am motivated by the promise of innovation, rich cultural exchange and strengthened partnerships. This is an exhilarating new chapter for the brand, and I’m committed to steering Mohegan toward a future filled with inspiration and growth.”

The release also including remarks by Ray Pineault, president and chief executive of Mohegan Gaming. “With Mohegan Inspire, we are expanding our horizons beyond what we once thought possible,” he said.

Mr Pineault added: “Mohegan’s move into the global market is not just about growth, but also about sharing our legacy and spirit with the world. Our future is bright, and I look forward to embracing this next chapter alongside Chen Si and Wade Howk.”

Mohegan Inspire’s new COO Mr Howk served previously as chief financial officer and interim president for the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati property in the U.S., and corporate vice president of strategy for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, a theme park and entertainment company based in Orlando, Florida, also in the United States.

As COO, Mr Howk “will serve as the second in command at the property,” and is primary responsibilities include “leading, engaging, and developing direct reports to ensure smooth operations,” ensuring an “exceptional guest experience”, and “establishing relationships with vital stakeholders”.

“He will also work closely with governmental and business partners to coordinate efforts,” stated the release.