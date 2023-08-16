China biggest source of Singapore July visitor arrivals

China was Singapore’s largest single source of visitor arrivals in July, with the city-state’s monthly tally of mainland China tourists more than doubling compared to June. That is according to visitor statistics updated on Wednesday by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Singapore logged 231,330 visitor arrivals from China in July, up 104.2 percent from the 113,290 recorded in June. Indonesia was the second-ranked source market in July, providing 229,890 visitor arrivals.

As of July, the average stay for visitors from China was 4.78 days. The average stay for all international visitors was 3.82 days.

Singapore’s aggregate visitor arrivals were circa 1.42 million in July, up 95.3 percent year-on-year and 25.7 percent sequentially. The July tally took the city-state’s overall visitor arrivals for the first seven months of this year to approximately 7.70 million, up 245.3 percent year-on-year.

For the first seven months of this year, the most important source markets for Singapore’s visitor arrivals have been: Indonesia (1.35 million), China (655,520), India (628,340), Malaysia (625,980), and Australia (611,350), according to the tourism board’s latest data.

Singapore is home to a casino resort duopoly: Resorts World Sentosa, operated by Genting Singapore Ltd; and Marina Bay Sands, run by a unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The latter also controls Sands China Ltd, part of a six-operator setup in the Macau casino market.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd had said in a note on Genting Singapore in July, that in the opening five months of 2023, Chinese visitor arrivals to Singapore were only 20 percent of the same period in 2019, i.e., s time before the Covid-19 pandemic.