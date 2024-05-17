China mulls work with S.Korea versus cross-border gambling

China is ready to work with neighbouring South Korea on a number of anti-crime steps, said China’s minister of public security, Wang Xiaohong, as cited by Chinese state-run news agency, Xinhua. That would include measures against what China refers to as “cross-border gambling” by its own citizens.

Mr Wang had a meeting in Beijing on Thursday with the commissioner general of South Korea’s National Police Agency, Yoon Hee-keun.

As well as “cross-border gambling” activities, Mr Wang also mentioned action on Internet fraud, narcotics and financial crime, according to Xinhua.

The outlet cited Mr Yoon as stating South Korea was willing to cooperate with China on its list of law enforcement initiatives.

A number of government departments in China has in the past few years issued statements emphasising crackdown efforts on citizens either travelling overseas for casino gambling, or having involvement in online betting. China categorises both as “cross-border gambling”.

China’s embassy in Seoul and its consulate-general on South Korea’s semi-autonomous Jeju island, have in the past year issued advisory notices to Chinese citizens to “stay away from gambling” when travelling in that country.

South Korea has an extensive legalised casino industry, with only one of the venues – Kangwon Land – permitted to serve its own nationals.

China has in recent years made a number of bilateral arrangements with neighbouring nations concerning cooperation on law-enforcement matters.