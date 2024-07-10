China main Singapore visitor source market in June and in 1H

Visitor arrivals to Singapore totalled 1.25 million in June, up 10.7 percent year-on-year, but down by 2.34 percent month-on-month from May’s 1.28 million, according to the latest data from Singapore Tourism Board.

The tally of overnight visitors in June was 925,720, up 11.3 percent year-on-year, but down nearly 4 percent from May’s 964,000.

June’s average length of stay was 3.80 days, down 5.2 percent year-on-year, judged month-on-month it was up 3.26 percent.

Singapore is home to a casino duopoly shared between Marina Bay Sands, controlled by United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp; and Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd.

Mainland China was the largest single contributor to Singapore’s tourism during June, supplying 217,650 visits. The figure was up 92.1 percent year-on-year, but down 2.10 percent from the previous month.

Second-place June contributor Indonesia provided 200,080 arrivals, down 7.8 percent year-on-year, though up 5.76 percent sequentially.

India was in third place for June, supplying 120,380 arrivals to the city-state, up 5.1 percent year-on-year. Judged month-on-month, India’s contribution was down 23.1 percent.

The June data confirmed mainland China as the top source market for Singapore’s tourism sector in first-half 2024. China provided an aggregate of 1.45 million visits, or about 17.6 percent of the city-state’s 8.24 million tourism arrivals in the opening six months of this year.

The January to June mainland Chinese visitor tally also marked a 80.1-percent recovery from the same period in 2019, when Singapore received 1.81 million visits from China.

In February, Singapore and China agreed on mutual arrangements for 30-day visa-free travel between the two places.

The second- and third-largest sources of visitor arrivals to Singapore in the first six months of this year were Indonesia (1.3 million) and India (629,040), respectively.