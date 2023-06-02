China stimulus package could benefit Macau stocks: CBRE

Jun 02, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
The possibility of a fresh fiscal stimulus package by authorities in mainland China could help push up the valuations of Macau casino stocks. That is according to a note from U.S.-based brokerage CBRE Securities LLC.
“In the current environment, confidence in economic conditions will likely continue to be a greater driver of Macau gaming equity price performance rather than fundamentals,” wrote analysts John DeCree and Max Marsh in a Thursday memo.
They added: “With that in mind, any economic stimulus in China would be a meaningful catalyst for Macau casino stocks, which we expect would outperform the Hang Seng [Index in Hong Kong] on the way back up.”
CBRE pointed that, “in spite of the continued recovery in Macau [casino sector] and relatively positive outlook, shares of both U.S. and Hong Kong-listed Macau gaming stocks traded sharply lower over the past month, declining an average of 17 percent in May, and appear oversold relative to the Hang Seng Index, which declined 9 percent in the month.”
A number of investment analysts – including CBRE – have linked the price decline in stocks of Macau names with the threat of an economic slowdown in mainland China.
In a recent interview with GGRAsia, JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd analyst DS Kim said that “a lot of global ‘long’ investors are seemingly reducing exposure to China consumption stocks”, partially due to fears raised by weaker-than-expected macro-economic indicators. The sell-off, he added, seemed to also be impacting Macau casino operators.
There has been much speculation in financial media in recent weeks about the possibility of a fresh stimulus package by mainland China authorities, as the country’s much-vaunted economic rebound post-Covid-19 has yet to fully materialise.
In its Thursday note, CBRE also commented on Macau’s casino market performance in May. The city recorded gross gaming revenue (GGR) of MOP15.57 billion (US$1.93 billion) for the month, up 5.7 percent from MOP14.72 billion in April. GGR rose sequentially for the third consecutive month.
Mr DeCree and Mr Marsh noted that the pace of recovery had moderated in May, with GGR for the period amounting to a 60-percent recovery to the same month in 2019. “This is a slight deceleration in recovery compared with April’s 62-percent GGR recovery to the same month in 2019,” they said.
The analysts added: “While the pace of the recovery moderated a little in May, we still expect continued sequential growth in the coming months and quarters as travel capacity increases and more hotel rooms and amenities open in Macau.”
CBRE also said it expected earnings recovery to outpace GGR recovery in the Macau market, as operators were benefiting from cost saving initiatives and also from a “greater mass market mix” – a segment with higher margins than VIP – relative to 2019.
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 02, 2023
Jun 02, 2023
Jun 02, 2023Genting Singapore Ltd says Lam Yi Young has resigned from his role as deputy chief executive of Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd. The latter firm is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Genting...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
US$8.1 billion
Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue in the five months to May 31