 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Chinese embassy urges ban on Philippine offshore operators

Jun 17, 2024 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

Chinese embassy urges ban on Philippine offshore operators

Offshore gaming operations in the Philippines are “detrimental to both Philippine and Chinese interests” and the “images” of those nations, “as well as China-Philippines relations,” said on Friday a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in the Philippine capital, Manila.

“Chinese law prohibits all forms of gambling. The Chinese government strictly cracks down on Chinese citizens engaging in gambling business abroad,” including Philippine offshore gaming operations, the spokesperson told a news briefing.

The country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), approved in July last year new regulations for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), which are now referred to as “Internet Gaming Licensees” (IGLs).

In the embassy’s Friday remarks, the spokesperson stated that there was “ample evidence” of criminal activities linked to the offshore gaming industry, such as “kidnapping for ransom, human trafficking and murder”.

The person said: “In recent years, the Chinese and Philippine law enforcement agencies have maintained close communication and cooperation and conducted multiple joint operations to bring down cross-border gambling and telecom fraud.”

“We appeal to the Philippines to ban POGO at an early date so as to root out this social ill,” added the spokesperson. “And we firmly oppose any baseless accusation and smearing against China in connection with POGO.”

According to the official, “since 2018, nearly 3,000 Chinese citizens implicated” in offshore-gaming related cases “have been repatriated with joint efforts of both sides”.

According to the embassy, “the vast majority of the Chinese citizens involved in these cases are victims of the Philippine offshore gambling industry”.

“In the past year alone, China has assisted the Philippines in shutting down five POGO hubs and repatriated nearly 1,000 Chinese citizens.”

Pagcor recently converted 13 provisional IGL permits to full ones, according to a review by GGRAsia of materials issued by the regulator. The conversion took to 40 the list of IGL permit holders allowed to offer gaming to customers offshore.

In late May, Philippine senator Sherwin Gatchalian filed a bill seeking to outlaw operations of offshore gaming operators in the country.

Mr Gatchalian, the chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, filed “Senate Bill 2689”, looking to repeal the status of offshore gaming as a taxable activity in the Philippines, which he says is the “only law that legitimises POGO operations”.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau govt to build large concert venue near GLP in Cotai

Macau govt to build large concert venue near GLP in Cotai

Jun 18, 2024  

A temporary outdoor performance venue with capacity for 50,000 people is to be built in Cotai, just beside SJM Holdings Ltd’s Grand Lisboa Palace (GLP) casino resort. The 94,000-square-metre...
Read More
Paradise Co shares to start trading via KOSPI on June 24

Paradise Co shares to start trading via KOSPI on June 24

Jun 18, 2024  

House committee chair Flores proposes abolishing Pagcor

House committee chair Flores proposes abolishing Pagcor

Jun 17, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”What operators are actually seeking is not more data or more charts. What they want is the answers. What action, what decision, should I take right now based on the data in order to improve my performance?’”

Maulin Gandhi
President of Tangam Systems