Circus Palace, Hollywood casinos at RWG see closure Feb 28

Malaysia’s only casino complex, Resorts World Genting (pictured), says its Circus Palace and Hollywood gaming zones “will be closed” with effect from Wednesday (February 28).

An announcement on its website stated: “Please proceed to SkyCasino for gaming.”

It didn’t mention the reason for the closures, or the duration of the shuttering.

The statement said a shuttle service to SkyCasino was available daily from 10am to 12 midnight.

The update said patrons could approach the concierge staff at either the resort’s Genting Grand hotel, its Highlands Hotel or the First World Hotel, or other resort employees, for more information.

GGRAsia asked management from the resort’s operator, Genting Malaysia Bhd, for more information, but had not received a reply before this story went online.

Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper Oriental Daily reported – without citing the source of the information – that what it termed the “old” casinos at the property – understood to be a reference to Circus Palace and Hollywood – had seen much lower patron traffic after the Covid-19 pandemic, with most players preferring the newer SkyCasino.

The news outlet also mentioned that a facility – known as the International Room – within the older gaming zones, had also seen its traffic fall since the pandemic, and that remaining patrons would be catered for at SkyCasino.

Resorts World Genting is at Genting Highlands, an upland area outside Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.

