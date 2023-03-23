Contractor named, work starts for Wynn UAE scheme

Dubai-based ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC has been appointed as the main contractor for construction at Wynn Resorts Ltd’s casino-complex project in the United Arab Emirates. Thursday’s announcement confirmed the start of prepartory work on the project site, which is located on an artificial island called Al Marjan Island, in Ras Al Khaimah.

Bauer International FZE, a Germany-based specialist in foundation work, has been appointed to undertake “piling and enabling works” for the casino resort, said the release. “Bauer has begun construction preparation on the project site,” it added.

United States-based Wynn Resorts is parent of Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd

Wynn Resorts’ participation in the Middle East project with local partners – namely developer Marjan Properties and hotel and leisure business operator RAK Hospitality Holding LLC – was announced in January 2022. The facility, which is to include gaming, has been described as a US$2-billion venture, with Wynn Resorts being an equity partner and operator.

The project, to be named ‘Wynn Resort’, is set to open in “early 2027”, according to Thursday’s joint press release from Marjan, RAK Hospitality Holding and Wynn Resorts.

The development will feature “a 1,000-plus room hotel, high-end shopping mall, a state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, a wide array of entertainment choices, gaming area, and other amenities”, the release stated.

This February, on Wynn Resorts’ earnings call for fourth-quarter 2022, chief executive Craig Billings told investment analysts that the firm was “in the late stages of programming” for the Ras Al Khaimah complex. “I expect we will be driving piles for the foundation of the property by the middle of the year,” he added at the time.