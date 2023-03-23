 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Contractor named, work starts for Wynn UAE scheme

Mar 23, 2023 Latest News, Top of the deck, World  

Contractor named, work starts for Wynn UAE scheme

Dubai-based ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC has been appointed as the main contractor for construction at Wynn Resorts Ltd’s casino-complex project in the United Arab Emirates. Thursday’s announcement confirmed the start of prepartory work on the project site, which is located on an artificial island called Al Marjan Island, in Ras Al Khaimah.

Bauer International FZE, a Germany-based specialist in foundation work, has been appointed to undertake “piling and enabling works” for the casino resort, said the release. “Bauer has begun construction preparation on the project site,” it added.

United States-based Wynn Resorts is parent of Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd

Wynn Resorts’ participation in the Middle East project with local partners – namely developer Marjan Properties and hotel and leisure business operator RAK Hospitality Holding LLC – was announced in January 2022. The facility, which is to include gaming, has been described as a US$2-billion venture, with Wynn Resorts being an equity partner and operator.

The project, to be named ‘Wynn Resort’, is set to open in “early 2027”, according to Thursday’s joint press release from Marjan, RAK Hospitality Holding and Wynn Resorts.

The development will feature “a 1,000-plus room hotel, high-end shopping mall, a state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, a wide array of entertainment choices, gaming area, and other amenities”, the release stated.

This February, on Wynn Resorts’ earnings call for fourth-quarter 2022, chief executive Craig Billings told investment analysts that the firm was “in the late stages of programming” for the Ras Al Khaimah complex. “I expect we will be driving piles for the foundation of the property by the middle of the year,” he added at the time.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

March 18 Macau arrivals 100k, best since pandemic

March 18 Macau arrivals 100k, best since pandemic

Mar 23, 2023  

Macau had 96,000 inbound visitors on Saturday, March 18, the highest daily tally so far this year and the best since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in...
Read More
Sands China woos Singaporeans as Air Macau opens route

Sands China woos Singaporeans as Air Macau opens route

Mar 23, 2023  

Singapore police arrest 21 people for illegal gambling

Singapore police arrest 21 people for illegal gambling

Mar 23, 2023  

Pick of the Day

”While it is unfortunate that a deal [with Bloomberry Resorts] was not closed, this now allows both parties to pursue their own plans”

Martin M. Escalona
President of PH Resorts, developer of two gaming resorts in the Philippines