Cotai Arena closed for renovation: Venetian Macao

The Cotai Arena (pictured in a file photo), a performance and events venue at the Venetian Macao casino resort in the Cotai district of Macau, is currently closed for renovation, the property has confirmed following a telephone enquiry by GGRAsia.

The resort added that for the time being, the Londoner Arena – another venue of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd across the road at the Londoner Macao property – was a host location for the group’s concerts.

According to several sources spoken to by GGRAsia, the work at the Cotai Arena is likely to take months. GGRAsia approached Sands China seeking comment, but had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

An upgrade to the Cotai Arena is one of Sands China’s existing pledges to the Macau government under its current gaming concession, said the company’s president Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, in comments to us in July.

The Cotai Arena, with a maximum capacity of 15,000 seats, opened in 2007, according to the company.

The most recent public events at the Cotai Arena were in late December, according to GGRAsia’s check of publicly-available information.

The Londoner Arena “was designed for Las Vegas-style music residences and touring-level concerts, but can host all types of events of up to 6,000 capacity,” according to Sands China.

Sands China also has several theatres of various capacities across its various Macau properties.

All six Macau casino concessionaires have made pledges to the Macau government to increase the amount and variety of non-gaming entertainment and amenities they provide, in the context of their current 10-year gaming concessions, which began in January last year.