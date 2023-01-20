Court denies Chau’s petition for more time to appeal: report

A Macau court has rejected a request from lawyers representing Alvin Chau Cheok Wa (pictured in a file photo), former boss of now-defunct casino junket Suncity Group Ltd, to extend the period to appeal his sentence. Mr Chau’s lawyers already had mentioned his intention to appeal the sentence, reported public broadcaster TDM.

Macau’s Court of First Instance on Wednesday sentenced Mr Chau to 18 years in prison in aggregate. He was given 20 days to appeal to the city’s Court of Second Instance.

Presiding judge Lou Ieng Ha said on Wednesday that the criminal association charge had been proven against Mr Chau and several other defendants, as well as Mr Chau’s leadership role in the criminal group.

The judge said other charges proven against Mr Chau were: illicit gambling, including operating illicit gambling in authorised venues; and fraud. He was not convicted for money laundering.

Twelve other defendants in the same case were convicted on Wednesday on various charges. Eight were sentenced to prison terms ranging from nine to 15 years; four got suspended jail terms. Eight defendants were acquitted of all charges.

Mr Chau and six of the convicted defendants have also been ordered to pay over HKD8.67 billion (US$1.11 billion) to the Macau government and a number of the city’s casino operators, as a form of compensation.