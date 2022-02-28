Covid mass testing again in mainland places next to Macau

Feb 28, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
The mainland China city of Zhuhai in Guangdong province, immediately next to Macau, started on Monday (February 28) doing some mass testing among locals for Covid-19, according to an announcement by Zhuhai. The mass tests cover several localities in that city, including facilities at the border-crossing point Gongbei (pictured) serving Macau.
The checkpoint at Gongbei is the most common route for mainland visitors to come to Macau.
Tanzhou Town, only 10 kilometres (6 miles) from Macau, reported a Covid-19 case on Monday morning. The settlement is actually part of Zhongshan city, but is also very close to Zhuhai.
Several public transport services connecting Tanzhou Town and Zhuhai city were suspended on Monday.
Health officials responsible for Tanzhou ordered a town-wide Covid-19 mass test there on Monday, and imposed immediate restrictions on outbound travel.
Presently, mainland China is the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau. Guangdong is Macau’s main source currently of inbound tourists.
Macau has since last week expanded its list of mainland places where originating travellers are required to quarantine on arrival in Macau.
The list includes places within the cities of Shenzhen and Dongguan in Guangdong.
Ferry services between Macau and Shekou, in Shenzhen, were suspended again starting on Friday, according to announcement by Macau’s Marine and Water Bureau.
