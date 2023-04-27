Covid testing from Apr 29 for travellers to China via Macau 

Apr 27, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Authorities in Macau announced on Wednesday that from April 29 (Saturday) people that have arrived in the city from either Taiwan or overseas and intend to travel to mainland China within seven days will have to hold a test result produced within 48 hours proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.
The result could be from either a nucleic acid test or a rapid antigen test, according to a statement from Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.
People in transit at Macao International Airport with a destination on the mainland would have to present a ‘negative’ result for Covid-19 either before boarding the first flight or the connecting one at the city’s airport.
The announcement comes just ahead of the holidays encompassing Labour Day on May 1 – designated by China’s State Council as running from April 29 to May 3 inclusive.
On Tuesday, Macau’s tourism boss said the city might receive a daily average of “70,000” visitors “or more” during the upcoming holiday period.
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 25, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023Many Macau casinos visited by GGRAsia on Wednesday and Thursday (April 26 and 27) had plenty of customers on their mass-market gambling floors even before the holidays surrounding Labour Day on May...
Apr 27, 2023
(Click here for more)
”If and when Pagcor decides to privatise [its casinos] as mentioned by chairman Alejandro Tengco, we will look into the terms and conditions if we can participate”
Armin Antonio Santos
President and chief executive of Philippine-listed Premium Leisure