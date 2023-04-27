Covid testing from Apr 29 for travellers to China via Macau

Authorities in Macau announced on Wednesday that from April 29 (Saturday) people that have arrived in the city from either Taiwan or overseas and intend to travel to mainland China within seven days will have to hold a test result produced within 48 hours proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.

The result could be from either a nucleic acid test or a rapid antigen test, according to a statement from Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

People in transit at Macao International Airport with a destination on the mainland would have to present a ‘negative’ result for Covid-19 either before boarding the first flight or the connecting one at the city’s airport.

The announcement comes just ahead of the holidays encompassing Labour Day on May 1 – designated by China’s State Council as running from April 29 to May 3 inclusive.

On Tuesday, Macau’s tourism boss said the city might receive a daily average of “70,000” visitors “or more” during the upcoming holiday period.