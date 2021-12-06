Craig Billings takes over as Wynn Macau Ltd CEO from Feb 1

Craig Billings is to take over on February 1 as chief executive of Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd, according to a Friday filing by the latter to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The same day, Mr Billings will also become the chief executive of the United States-based parent, Wynn Resorts Ltd, taking over from Matt Maddox, who is leaving the parent to pursue other interests.

As previously announced, Mr Maddox is remaining on the Wynn Macau Ltd board until December 31, 2022 – but as a non-executive director – to assist with matters linked to the expiry in June next year of the brand’s current Macau gaming rights.

Mr Billings is CEO of Wynn Interactive Ltd, the parent group Wynn Resorts Ltd’s online betting unit.

Mr Billlings will from February 1 switch from being a non-executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd to being an executive director.

Friday’s filing also said that “subject to the completion of certain Macau regulatory procedures,” Mr Billings will become the chairman of the board of directors of the brand’s Macau concession holding unit, Wynn Resorts (Macau) SA.

Mr Billings’ previous experience in the gaming industry includes work as chief digital officer and managing director of strategy and business development at slot machine and gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.