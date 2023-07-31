 

Jul 31, 2023 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Crane NXT appoints David Petratis to board of directors

Crane NXT Co, a maker of engineered industrial products including ones for the gaming sector, says it has appointed David Petratis (pictured) to its board of directors.

According to a company press release, Mr Petratis has a backround of executive management in multinational technology companies, and as a board member in that sector. From 2013 to 2022, he served as chairman, president and chief executive of Allegion Plc, a global provider of security and access services.

“David’s extensive experience managing and advising post-separation companies, along with his expertise in business strategy development and acquisitions, will be an invaluable addition to the Crane NXT board,” said John Stroup, chairman of the Crane NXT board, in prepared remarks.

He added: “I am delighted to welcome him to the board, and l look forward to working with him as Crane NXT continues to successfully execute on its growth strategy.”

Crane NXT completed its separation from Crane Holdings Co and launched as an independent publicly-traded company on April 3.

In May, the company reported first-quarter net income attributable to its shareholders of US$43.7 million, on net sales of US$329.1 million.

