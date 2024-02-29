Crane NXT appoints Hans Lidforss as SVP for strategy

Crane NXT Co, a maker of products including ones for the gaming sector, has announced the appointment of Hans Lidforss (pictured) as senior vice president of strategy. Mr Lidforss will report directly to Aaron Saak, Crane NXT’s president and chief executive, said the firm in a Wednesday press release.

“In this new role, Mr Lidforss will be responsible for advancing the company’s strategy and creating new avenues for growth, including identifying and executing opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, growth ventures, and partnerships,” it added.

The update quoted Mr Saak as saying: “I am thrilled to welcome Hans to our team. Hans’ deep experience developing and implementing growth strategies for large multinational organisations will be a tremendous asset as we advance our plan to grow Crane NXT to US$3 billion in revenues by 2028.”

Mr Lidforss joins Crane NXT from Sensata Technologies Inc, where he was senior vice president, chief strategy and corporate development officer. According to the announcement, “during his nearly 10-year tenure at Sensata, he led 13 successful acquisitions and developed strategies to expand Sensata’s portfolio”.

He also held senior positions in other technology-related companies, focusing on corporate development and acquisitions.

Wednesday’s statement also quoted Mr Lidforss as saying that Crane NXT “is well-positioned to drive continued growth and expansion,” supported by the group’s technology, “strong financial foundation, and a long track record of innovation”.

Earlier this month, Crane NXT reported net income attributable to shareholders of US$59.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, on net sales that rose by 5.5 percent year-on-year, to US$356.9 million.