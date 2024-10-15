Crane NXT names Aleta Richards as Crane Currency president

Crane NXT Co, a maker of security and authentication technology including products for the gaming sector, has appointed Aleta Richards as president of the group’s Crane Currency business, with effect from Monday.

In an update that day, the parent said she would work on the “growth strategy”, and help “accelerate innovation” in the group’s supply of “secure, well-designed banknotes, counterfeit resistant security technology and durable banknote paper”.

The announcement added she would report to Sam Keayes, Crane NXT senior vice president, security and authentication technologies.

Mr Keayes was cited as saying the newly-hired executive was adding to the group “more than 30 years of leadership experience, and a track record of growing technology-led businesses”.

She was most recently executive vice president at Covestro AG, a Germany-based supplier of polyurethane and polycarbonate products including high-security technology for passports, medical and other applications.