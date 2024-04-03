Crane NXT names Sandra Joyce to board of directors

Crane NXT Co, a maker of products including ones for the gaming sector, has announced the appointment of Sandra Joyce (pictured) to the company’s board of directors.

“Ms Joyce brings over two decades of experience in cybersecurity and national security working with both government entities and in the private sector,” said Crane NXT in a Tuesday press release.

Following her appointment, Max Mitchell, currently president and chief executive of Crane Co, will step down from the board of Crane NXT in late May.

Crane NXT Co completed its separation from Crane Holdings Co and launched as an independent publicly-traded company on April 3 last year.

“As previously announced, in connection with Crane NXT’s separation from Crane Co, Max H. Mitchell joined the Crane NXT board for a transitionary period to support the separation,” stated Crane NXT in Tuesday’s announcement.

“With the separation now complete and the appointment of Ms Joyce, he will step down from the board effective May 23, 2024,” it added.

According to the release, Ms Joyce is currently vice president at Google Cloud and head of Mandiant Intelligence at Google, “where she leads Mandiant’s Global Threat Intelligence Business”.

She is said to have joined Google subsequent to its acquisition of Mandiant – formerly FireEye Inc – in 2022. “Prior to joining Mandiant, Ms Joyce worked in intelligence and mission support at Battelle Memorial Institute, where she worked directly with government agencies around the world,” added the release.

The update cited John Stroup, Crane NXT’s board chairman, as saying Ms Joyce’s “deep expertise in cybersecurity and threat intelligence, coupled with her experience working with governments around the world, will be a tremendous asset” to Crane NXT.

“I want to thank Max for his contributions and thoughtful insights over the past year, all of which have been invaluable in helping to successfully establish Crane NXT as a public company,” added Mr Stroup.