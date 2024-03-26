Crane validator, Easitrax software for Mohegan Inspire

Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) says it is supplying some of its technology to Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, a tourism complex with foreigner-only casino at Incheon, South Korea.

CPI, a Crane NXT Co business, said in a press release it would supply its SC Advance note validator (pictured) and Easitrax Web software “across all 550 machines on the casino floors” at Mohegan Inspire.

The property, developed by the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, trading as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, opened its casino in early February, after a launch for non-gaming amenities in late November.

CPI says its SC Advance note validator has “98 percent first-pass acceptance rate and the lowest jam rate in its class for both street-grade cash and TITO tickets,” and “ensures a smooth and uninterrupted playing experience for casino visitors”.

The latter reference was to ‘ticket in, ticket out’ (TITO) vouchers commonly issued by electronic gaming machines when players make cash payments for game credits.

CPI says its Easitrax Web software is a “powerful companion to the SC Advance,” and “enables casino operators to streamline operations, manage cash drops efficiently, monitor slot machine performance, and remotely track machine analytics”.

Bill Murphy, CPI vice president sales Asia Pacific, was cited as saying in the announcement: “By installing 550 SC Advance note validators along with Easitrax Web, [Mohegan] Inspire casino will be able to increase… operational efficiency while providing customers with a world-class gaming environment.”

Yik Kah Fai, director of slot operations at Mohegan Inspire, was cited as saying that the adoption of the SC Advance and Easitrax Web products at the property “underscores our commitment to providing an exceptional and technologically advanced gaming experience for our patrons.”