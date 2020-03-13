Crown executive Alan McGregor assumes CFO role

Crown Resorts Ltd said on Friday that its long-time executive Alan McGregor has been appointed as the group’s chief financial officer. The appointment is still subject to the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals, the firm said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Mr McGregor has been with the company for 15 years and has served in a number of “senior financial positions”, said Crown Resorts. He was appointed in 2014 as chief financial officer – Australian Resorts.

Crown Resorts’ CFO role was most recently served by Ken Barton. Mr Barton became the group’s chief executive in late January amid a reshuffle of the firm’s board and senior management.

Friday’s statement quoted Crown Resorts’ CEO as saying: “I am delighted that Alan McGregor has agreed to take on the role of chief financial officer of Crown. His deep technical experience along with his experience in the hospitality, gaming and entertainment industries strongly align with this role.”

Mr Barton added: “Alan will play a key role in supporting the board and me in implementing Crown’s strategy and I look forward to working with him.”

Crown Resorts runs a gaming complex in Melbourne, Victoria; one in Perth, Western Australia; and is developing a third at Barangaroo in Sydney, New South Wales.