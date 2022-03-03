Cybersecurity a key topic for GLI ‘Regulators Roundtable’

The Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI) “22nd Regulators Roundtable” is to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States, on March 16 and 17.

GLI, a gaming technology testing service and consultancy, says the event will discuss topics including cybersecurity related to information security, malware, security testing, and management of vulnerabilities.

“We are in an exciting time of change. If 2021 was about diligence and strategic preparation, 2022 is about momentum and execution,” said GLI chief executive James Maida, cited in a press release.

“We have thoughtfully and carefully developed an exciting and informative slate of panels, sessions, and learning experiences to give our clients the exclusive insights to the future they can only get from GLI,” he added.

Other topics to be tackled at the event include iGaming and related issues such as payment systems and responsible gaming.

There will also be discussion of payment-modernisation technologies, including cashless gaming, and on the use of non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrency in land-based gaming, online gaming, and sports betting

Another topic is mergers and acquisitions, and their impact on regulation.

The subjects will be aired via panels and so-called breakout sessions, led by GLI experts.

The event will also feature an “Innovation Room” with products from industry suppliers including International Game Technology Plc, and Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.