Damian Quayle now chief gaming officer at SJM Resorts

Damian Quayle is the new chief gaming officer at SJM Resorts Ltd, the SJM Holdings Ltd entity holding a current Macau gaming concession. His new position was confirmed on his LinkedIn profile.

Mr Quayle (pictured in a file photo) was – between September 2023 and February 2024 – chief operating officer and executive vice president of gaming at LET Westside, a hotel casino project being developed in the Philippine capital by Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc. The venue is scheduled to start operations in the first quarter of 2025.

Suntrust is 51.2 percent owned by Hong Kong-listed casino investor firm LET Group Holdings Ltd.

Mr Quayle was previously chief operating officer of gaming at The Star Sydney, owned by Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group Ltd.

GGRAsia approached SJM Resorts for comment on the appointment, but had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

The SJM group operates the Grand Lisboa Palace resort in Macau’s Cotai district, and Grand Lisboa, its main casino hotel on Macau peninsula, as well as smaller venues.

SJM Holdings Ltd narrowed its first-half loss to HKD162.4 million (US$20.8 million), on total group revenue that rose 47.4 percent year-on-year, to HKD13.80 billion.

Net gaming revenue went up 48.3 percent year-on-year, to nearly HKD12.90 billion in the six months to June 30.

Moody’s Investors Service Inc said in a September report that it expected the ramp-up of Grand Lisboa Palace, which opened in July 2021, to “help SJM gain market share by building a significant presence in Cotai”.

It added: “It will also help improve SJM’s overall profitability by increasing the high-margin mass-market business and optimising the company’s workforce.”