Daniel Yang to head MGM Resorts’ global consumer strategy

Jul 28, 2023
U.S.-based casino operator MGM Resorts International has appointed Daniel Yang as chief customer and innovation officer. Mr Yang was most recently with slot machine maker and online gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, serving as the group’s chief strategy officer.
MGM Resorts said in a Thursday announcement that Mr Yang “will lead and advance the company’s global consumer success strategy”. His focus will be “on maximising growth and profitability at the intersection of digital technology and the guest experience,” it added.
The company is the parent of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd.
The statement quoted Bill Hornbuckle, chief executive and president of MGM Resorts, as saying that Mr Yang has “a wealth of industry experience leveraging technology and digital strategies to enhance the guest experience in a truly meaningful and differentiating way.”
He added: “Dan’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to drive organic growth through sales, marketing, loyalty, and product development.”
While at Aristocrat Leisure, Mr Yang was responsible for corporate strategy, long-term planning, and corporate development, according to the release. Prior to that, he held various strategy, general management and operating roles at Viacom Inc, now known as Paramount Global. He was also chief executive and co-founder of a mobile gaming start-up.
Mr Yang said in prepared remarks that he was “thrilled” to be joining MGM Resorts, as the company “continues to accelerate its plan to create and deploy high impact digital products and services supporting the customer experience in multiple channels.”
Jul 28, 2023
