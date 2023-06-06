Data analysis essential for iGaming ops to adapt: Uplatform

The eventual success of any iGaming operator “depends on understanding and adapting” their products and services to their players’ preferences, says sports betting and online casino operating platform Uplatform.

“This requires constant data accumulation and analysis, and a willingness to adapt and evolve as player preferences change,” stated the iGaming supplier in a recent paper.

Data from Voluum, a performance marketing analytics software provider, indicate the age of online gamblers stands on average within the range of 18 to 39 years, with about 47 percent of that cohort being in the 20 to 29 range. The article suggested that regions where “land-based casinos have been prevalent and the older generation continues to be more active in gambling compared to the younger generation, classic slots hold great popularity”.

“Additionally, certain companies recognise the importance of cultural inclusion and create slots specifically tailored for the Asian market, incorporating elements that resonate with the local culture,” it added.

The supplier also flagged the benefits for operators of using customer relationship management (CRM) tools, and how they can help create personalised experiences by utilising data analytics.

“By analysing player data such as their playing habits, deposit behaviour, and preferred games, operators can gain insights into what motivates their players and what they enjoy,” said the article. “This information can then be used to develop personalised bonuses and promotions tailored to each player’s preferences.”

Nonetheless, an “essential factor” to consider when entering a new market is what “payment methods” are available, as preferences for payment methods “can vary widely between regions and even within a single country,” said Uplatform. It noted that eWallets were the “most prevalent choice for online gamblers in Asia”.