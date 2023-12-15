David Morgan to head IGT accounting, Rishton to retire

Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) has announced that Tim Rishton, the firm’s senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will retire at the end of 2024, following 29 years with the company.

David Morgan will take on the role of IGT senior vice president and chief accounting officer on January 1, 2024. During the coming year, Mr Rishton “will support this leadership transition,” stated the company in a Wednesday press release.

Max Chiara, IGT executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in prepared remarks: “Tim’s leadership, strategic vision, industry knowledge, discipline and integrity will have a lasting influence on our organisation.”

He added: “Tim has been instrumental in helping drive some of the most significant milestones in the evolution of IGT and its legacy companies.”

Some of Mr Rishton’s “most noteworthy achievements” centred around the delisting of the GTech Spa organisation from the Borsa Italiana stock exchange and relisting on the New York Stock Exchange as IGT, in 2015.

The two companies completed a US$6.4-billion merger on April 7, 2015.

According to Wednesday’s release, Mr Morgan joined IGT in 2017 and since 2020, has served as IGT vice president and corporate controller, overseeing the company’s preparation of financial statements and underlying accounting records.

“Throughout his tenure at IGT, David Morgan has displayed a dedication to process improvement along with strong knowledge and expertise in technical accounting,” stated Mr Chiara, as quoted in the announcement.

“He is a tremendous professional who will have a positive impact on our accounting and tax group, and our broader organisation as a member of the leadership team,” he added.