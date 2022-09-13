David Punter’s Konami role expands to Asia Pacific beat

David Punter (pictured), a veteran of the Macau casino market, has been promoted to operations manager sales, marketing and service for gaming equipment maker Konami Australia Pty Ltd, in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, as well as Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

The Asia Pacific and service roles were described in a Monday press release from the company, as new responsibilities.

Steve Sutherland, managing director at Konami Australia, and president and chief executive officer of Konami Group Corp’s global gaming and systems division, was cited in the release as saying: “With David’s expanded leadership across Asia and passion for effective market delivery, his expanded role will drive even further momentum across ANZ and APAC.”

Mr Sutherland added Mr Punter had been in “senior roles in the gaming industry for nearly two decades, with a passion for sales, marketing products and meeting customers’ gaming requirements”.

In Mr Punter’s nearly-five years with Konami, he had been “driving sales and customer results across the domestic markets in ANZ,” added Mr Sutherland.