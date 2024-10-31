 

David Tsai confirmed as Crown Resorts CEO

Oct 31, 2024 Latest News, Top of the deck, World  

The board of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd has confirmed David Tsai (pictured) in the role of chief executive, subject to regulatory approval. Mr Tsai is currently Crown Resorts’ acting CEO.

Mr Tsai assumed the acting position from September 1, after a late-August announcement that Ciarán Carruthers, a veteran of Macau casino operations, was to leave the Crown Resorts CEO post before year-end.

The Crown Resorts chairman, John Borghetti, was quoted saying in a Thursday statement regarding confirmation of Mr Tsai’s role: “David is a highly capable, proven and experienced integrated resorts executive who has clearly demonstrated his commercial and strategic ability.

“Together with his strong cultural and team values, David is well positioned to lead the continued transformation, growth and future success of Crown’s business.”

Mr Borghetti added: “As CEO, David will focus on the highest standards of guest experience across each of our resorts, including the refurbishments and launch of exciting new venues and experiences at each of our properties throughout 2025 and beyond…”

Mr Tsai had joined Crown Resorts as the group’s CEO of Crown Perth in Western Australia, in December 2022. Before that, and over a period of a decade, he had senior management positions at United States-based MGM Resorts International, the parent of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd.

Mr Tsai was cited as saying: “I look forward to leading Crown Resorts as CEO through its next phase of transformation and development.

“With the support of our talented and committed team, our goal is for Crown Resorts to be the ultimate entertainment destination in each of our cities, positioning Crown to thrive long into the future,” said Mr Tsai, as cited in the Thursday announcement.

Aside from Crown Perth, the group also operates Crown Melbourne in the state of Victoria, and Crown Sydney in New South Wales.

