Deutsche Bank forecasts Macau 3Q GGR to fall 18pct q-o-q

Sep 02, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc estimates Macau’s third-quarter casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) will fall 18.2 percent sequentially, to the equivalent of about US$869.8 million, compared to the second quarter’s circa US$1.06-billion.
The forecast was given in a Thursday memo, following the Macau government’s release of the city’s August GGR, which was up 450 percent sequentially from July’s recent-records low.
Deutsche Bank thinks third-quarter mass-market GGR will be US$583.0 million, a quarter-on-quarter decline of 28.4 percent on the second quarter’s US$814.2 million.
It expects though that third-quarter VIP GGR will actually go up 15.2 percent sequentially, to be US$286.8 million, from US$249.0 million.
Macau’s August GGR aggregate was just under MOP2.19 billion (US$270.8 million), but that was still down 50.7 percent year-on-year, according to data from the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.
“The GGR result for August represents a 91.0 percent shortfall relative to the GGR achieved in August of 2019,” said the note from analyst Carlo Santarelli, referring to the last full trading year before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nonetheless, the institution expected a large sequential improvement in fourth-quarter Macau GGR. It thought that could rise 259.6 percent sequentially, to circa US$3.13 billion.
For full-year 2022, Deutsche Bank lowered its estimate for Macau casino GGR to nearly US$7.29 billion, down 33.0 percent from 2021.
Sep 01, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM International LLC, known as BMM Testlabs, announced on Thursday that it had granted compliance certification to Chainlink VRF, the...
(Click here for more)
US$270.8 million
Macau casino gross gaming revenue for August