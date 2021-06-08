Diaoyutai venture in China plans new MGM hotels near Macau

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd, a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and United States-based casino group MGM Resorts International, has confirmed to GGRAsia its plans for new hotels featuring MGM branding, in Guangdong, the mainland China province next door to Macau.

One will be in Zhuhai, the mainland city nearest to Macau, and three will be in Shenzhen, over the border from Hong Kong.

MGM Resorts is the parent of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd.

The Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality joint venture involves the operating company of Diaoyutai State Guesthouse – a Beijing venue used by Chinese leaders when hosting foreign leaders.

In an emailed statement in response to GGRAsia’s enquiry, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality confirmed plans to launch in 2023 two new hotels: “MGM Shenzhen” and “Mhub by MGM Shenzhen Nan’ao”. The company also said it intended to open a “Diaoyutai Boutique Hotel Shenzhen” in 2024, and in 2026, “Mirage by MGM Zhuhai”, a hotel property to be located in Zhuhai’s Jida district.

The company noted to GGRAsia that the launch dates could be subject to change.

“Mirage by MGM Zhuhai” would be for the China market, the “first Mirage by MGM” branded hotel using the famous Las Vegas hotel name. That is according to Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality.

The joint venture has allowed the MGM brand to extend its reach in China, the MGM China entity had noted to GGRAsia at the time the Bellagio Shanghai hotel – utilising another famous MGM-controlled Las Vegas hotel brand – opened in Shanghai in June 2018.