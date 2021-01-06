DICJ deputy director steps down, takes unpaid leave

Leong Man Ion (pictured), deputy director of Macau’s casino regulator – the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, also known as the DICJ – is stepping down from the position, according to an official dispatch published on Wednesday in the government’s Official Gazette.

The notice was part of an announcement saying Mr Leong had been granted long-term unpaid leave, from March 25, 2021 to October 20, 2022. It gave no explanation for Mr Leong’s unpaid leave.

In a written reply to GGRAsia, a DICJ spokesperson said Mr Leong had requested the unpaid leave “for personal reasons”.

“After comprehensive consideration, the bureau decided to respect his wishes,” said the person, adding that the bureau appreciated Mr Leong’s “work and commitment” over the years.

According to the Official Gazette announcement, Mr Leong will cease to be DICJ’s deputy director, returning to his previous position at the regulator as a senior technical advisor, starting from Thursday (January 7).

In Macau, officials at director or deputy director level in government departments typically are engaged on either one-year or two-year appointments, that may be renewed. His most recent stint had been a one-year renewal, starting on January 7, 2020.

Mr Leong – who was trained as an accountant and auditor – was first appointed deputy director of the gaming regulator in January 2009. He joined the body in 1990.

A new director, Adriano Marques Ho, took the helm of DICJ in June. Mr Ho served previously as an advisor to the city’s Secretary for Security.

(Updated at 10pm, Jan 6)