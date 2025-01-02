DigiPlus granted sports betting, iGaming rights in Brazil

Philippine-listed DigiPlus Interactive Corp says its wholly-owned subsidiary, DigiPlus Brazil Interactive Ltda, is among a number of applicants granted “definitive authority” by the Brazilian government, to operate “sports betting and other online games” in that nation.

That is according to a Thursday filing from DigiPlus, a Philippine holding company with investment in gaming and leisure businesses, including bingo services and a digital sportsbook platform.

In late November, the group said DigiPlus Brazil Interactive “passed the qualification stage” for a federal licence for iGaming operations in Brazil. The relevant assessment was by the Ministry of Finance’s Secretariat of Awards and Bets.

“Only 10 percent of the total applicants received definitive authority from the Secretariat of Awards and Bets,” and the successful cohort “includes DigiPlus,” the Philippine company noted in the Thursday filing. The update did not specify the initial number of applicants.

The board of DigiPlus had approved in late November “initial funding” of PHP660 million (US$11.2 million) for its pursuit of a Brazilian federal licence for iGaming there.

That was for “the licence fees, minimum capitalisation [requirement], financial reserves, and other operational expenses as part of the post-qualification process” conducted by the ministry’s secretariat, according to DigiPlus’s corporate filings.

On Tuesday the Brazilian authorities published a list of 14 companies that were granted a “definitive” licence to run online gaming operations in the country, starting from Wednesday (January 1). Another 52 companies received preliminary approval and will have 30 days to submitt additional information in order to be fully certified.