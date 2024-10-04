‘Dog House Muttley Crew’ slot unleashed by Pragmatic Play

“The Dog House Muttley Crew” is the latest addition to online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd’s canine-themed slot series, with the characters sailing into a new role as pirates of the high seas.

The game is a 5×5 cluster-pays slot, where ‘wilds’ hit with random multipliers of up to 10 times the bet.

Landing three to five ‘bonus’ symbols awards 10 to 20 free spins in the bonus game, which can be retriggered with an additional five to 30 free spins. Wilds are sticky throughout the feature, remaining in place wherever they land on the reels and paving the way for wins of up to 7,500 times, says the maker.

Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, was quoted as saying in an update that “The Dog House” theme is “one of Pragmatic Play’s most popular game series”.

She added: “The Dog House explores uncharted waters in the Muttley Crew, where an ocean of wild multipliers can lead to big wins, especially in the bonus game.”

Other recent releases from the company include “Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe” and “Wisdom of Athena 1000”.