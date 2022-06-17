Donaco to restart gaming operations at Star Vegas

Australia-listed casino operator Donaco International Ltd says casino operations at its Star Vegas Club and Casino (pictured in a file photo) at Poipet, on Cambodia’s border with Thailand, “will recommence from 18 June 2022”.

“Donaco confirms that the government of Cambodia and the relevant local authorities have lifted the temporary closure of casino operations in the Banteay Meanchey province, where Star Vegas is located,” stated the casino firm in a Friday filing.

“Operations at Star Vegas will initially recommence on a limited scale, with Donaco positioned to progressively advance towards full operational capabilities over the coming months,” it added.

The property was the firm’s main money-earner prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it had been closed for more than two years.

In Friday’s release, Donaco said the “gradual increase to full operations” at Star Vegas would enable the company “to continue the prudent cost control strategy it has implemented across the business” in response to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The filing included prepared remarks from Donaco’s non-executive chairman, Porntat Amatavivadhana, saying the company was “delighted” with the reopening of Star Vegas and a “return to full-scale operations on the horizon.”

He added: “The Cambodian border with Thailand has also reopened, which has traditionally been where the vast majority of Star Vegas’ customers originate from.”

The executive said additionally that Donaco will maintain its “focus on prudent control of corporate and operation costs,” adding that it “will take some time before operations return to how they were before.”