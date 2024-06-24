Dowinn junket operations still paused, sources say

Philippine-based junket Dowinn Group is yet to resume operations in at least some of its VIP clubs and gaming venues in the country, sources familiar with the matter told GGRAsia.

The junket brand confirmed last week that it had “temporarily” halted the operations of its VIP clubs and gaming venues in the Philippines, saying the move was to “protect the interests” of its “customers and shareholders”.

The company described it as an “emergency temporary” suspension, saying it intended to resume operations at all its VIP clubs and gaming branches at 2pm on Monday (June 24).

According to the sources, operations will remain suspended until July at least. No exact date for Dowinn Group to resume operations was mentioned.

GGRAsia has approached Dowinn Group for comment, but had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

The Dowinn Group says it has operations at Solaire Resort & Casino; Okada Manila; City of Dreams Manila; and Heritage Hotel & Casino, in the Philippine capital. It also runs businesses at Clark D’Heights Resort & Casino, and Royce Hotel & Casino, at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.