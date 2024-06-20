Dowinn junket says pause temporary, resuming ops next week

Philippine-based junket Dowinn Group has confirmed that it has temporarily halted the operations of its VIP clubs and gaming venues in the country, saying the move was to “protect the interests” of its “customers and shareholders”.

A company representative told GGRAsia the group had decided on a “emergency temporary” suspension of operations on Monday (June 17) evening. The person did not provide more details regarding the temporary shutdown.

The decision followed what the brand described as “unjust defamation by external forces” against the company, according to a separate statement. It did not provide more details on the subject, saying only that it would “pursue civil and criminal charges to hold those responsible accountable”.

Dowinn Group said it aimed to resume operations at all its VIP clubs and gaming branches at 2pm on June 24. That includes its business at Solaire Resort & Casino; Okada Manila; City of Dreams Manila; and Heritage Hotel & Casino, in the Philippine capital. Such resumption would also cover its operations at Clark D’Heights Resort & Casino, and Royce Hotel & Casino, the latter two at the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

GGRAsia has approached the country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), for comment, but had not received a reply by the time this story went online.