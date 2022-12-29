Dozens dead, injured in fire at Cambodian border casino

At least 10 people have died and dozens have been injured, in a fire at a casino complex in the Cambodian town of Poipet, a border resort destination with venues that serve many players from neighbouring Thailand. In the latter country, casino gambling is illegal.

The AFP news agency quoted a provisional report from the Cambodian police that said the fire broke out at the Grand Diamond City casino hotel at about 11.30pm local time on Wednesday (December 28). “About 10 people died and 30 people were injured,” stated the report.

Police said around 400 people were believed to be working at the venue when the blaze broke out. The local authorities said the death toll was expected to rise, as a number of people was still unaccounted for.

Video footage shared online showed rescuers attempting to pluck guests from a burning ledge. Thai emergency teams worked alongside Cambodian ones to rescue people and control the fire, according to reports.

It is thought the blaze started on the first floor of the complex, but spread quickly through the multistorey building.

There are numerous casino hotels clustered along the Cambodia side of the border with Thailand, among them Poipet, a popular holiday destination for visitors from the neighbouring kingdom. Cambodian citizens are not by law allowed to gamble at the country’s casinos.