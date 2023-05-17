‘Dragon Unleashed’ slot link by L&W at G2E in Singapore

Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder Inc (L&W) will be promoting its “Dragon Unleashed” slot machine link product (pictured) at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia trade show in Singapore, running from May 30 to June 1. The firm will showcase an array of products at the event, from slot cabinets to shufflers.

Light & Wonder will present two games via the Dragon Unleashed link: “Red Fleet” and “Treasured Happiness”.

Red Fleet is said to have a free games feature that instantly awards any scatter-symbol prizes displayed on reels when a treasure chest symbol lands in the same spin, as well as awarding an additional free game.

Treasured Happiness is said to offer players multipliers, special reels and respins.

Light & Wonder will also showcase an update to its popular “Duo Fu Duo Cai” family of slot games, via “Duo Fu Duo Cai Grand”. The new product is said to combine the look and feel of the franchise with a new game and feature lineup.

Launch titles for Duo Fu Duo Cai Grand include “Ingotcha” and “Dragons”.

Ingotcha offers two jackpot features: a ‘red’ one featuring the “Fu Babies” characters; and a ‘gold’ one with an ‘Enhancement Coin Pick’, and then the Fu Babies. The Dragons game also has those two jackpot features, as well as “a choice of six free game features”, according to the maker.

Light & Wonder will exhibit at G2E Asia in Singapore the firm’s Kascada dual screen slot cabinet. It is said to complement the recently-launched Kascada portrait-style cabinet. The dual screen product has two 27-inch monitors, with a 27-inch topper.

Additionally on display in Singapore will be the firm’s MDX card shuffler, which is said to be able to shuffle up to 10 decks of cards at a time.

Light & Wonder will also feature its “Blazing 7s Blackjack”, described as offering a progressive-bet option based on the number seven. Players record a win if at least one of their first two cards is a seven. Players win more if both of their first two cards are sevens. The payout increases if the dealer’s card is also a seven.

The company’s electronic table game “Roulette X” will also be available at G2E Asia in Singapore. It is offered respectively on the Quartz Standalone terminal and the Quartz Hybrid platform. The game selects two to five numbers each game for up to a 500x multiplier.

Another game available on the Quartz Standalone is “Dragon Tail Baccarat”. It offers free games, side bets, and interactive features displayed on the touchscreen. Operators will have access to game history, statistics, a configurable timer option and bet scheduler.

G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore combines a trade exhibition and industry conference. It is at the Marina Bay Sands casino resort operated by a unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp.