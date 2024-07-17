EGMs, ETGs back in operation in all casinos, says Star Ent

Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Ltd says all the electronic gaming machines (EGMs) and electronic table games (ETGs) at its three properties “have progressively been turned back on and are operational”. The update was in a Wednesday filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The casino firm said that the “system performance issues” associated with its EGMs and ETGs “have been rectified”.

“As previously announced, the decision to turn off all EGMs and ETGs was to ensure compliance with relevant regulations, and to maintain the company’s commitment to safer gambling procedures,” it added.

Star Entertainment said on Monday that it had shut down on Saturday all the EGMs and ETGs at its three properties, as their operations were “disrupted by performance issues”.

The casino operator said the system performance issues had been identified during testing after planned upgrades to introduce cashless gaming at its properties.

The casino operator runs its flagship Star Sydney casino resort (pictured) in New South Wales, and two casinos in the state of Queensland – The Treasury Brisbane and The Star Gold Coast.

From Saturday to Tuesday, the casinos at the three properties remained open with table games available, according to the company.