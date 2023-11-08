‘emoji ALL STARS’ branded slot game with Aristocrat Gaming

Germany-based business emoji company GmbH has partnered with Aristocrat Gaming, the casino-equipment business of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, to launch a branded “emoji ALL STARS” slot machine product.

It offers multi-level progressive game play that features not only emotive symbols familar to social media users, but also well-known graphics from established Aristocrat games, according to a Tuesday press release.

The emoji ALL STARS product features ‘hold & spin’, ‘free games’, and ‘instant features’ capability, as well as selectable character options. The product is being presented on Aristocrat Gaming’s Neptune Single cabinet.

The update said the deal for the product was brokered by Retail Monster LLC, the emoji company’s North American licensing agent.

“The combination of the emoji brand and Aristocrat icons will entertain players around the world, and we look forward to fans seeing the result of more than two years of development as machines hit floors around the world in 2024,” said Marco Hüsges, chief executive and founder of the emoji company, as cited in the announcement.

Tom O’Brien, president of Americas and of Europe, Middle East, and Africa for Aristocrat Gaming, was quoted as saying: “Emojis have become a part of everyday communication and expression, and we were thrilled at the opportunity to bring them into slot machine form.”

The Aristocrat executive added: “Players will not only have fun with their favourite emoji-brand icons, but they’ll also see some notable Aristocrat Gaming characters, including our iconic Buffalo.”