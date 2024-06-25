Emperor Ent posts US$8mln annual profit, rev up 171pct

Jun 25, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau satellite casino promoter Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd reported a net profit of HKD62.8 million (US$8.0 million) for the 12 months ended March 31, 2024. The result compares with a HKD128.0-million loss in the previous financial year, said the company in a Monday filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Revenue for the reporting period rose by 171.1 percent year-on-year, to HKD789.3 million.
Emperor Entertainment’s board recommend the payment of a final dividend of HKD0.015 per share. If approved, the dividend will be paid on September 19.
The firm runs the 311-room Grand Emperor Hotel (pictured) in downtown Macau, including the complex’s casino. The gaming venue is promoted under the licence of casino concessionaire SJM Holdings Ltd.
Emperor Entertainment operates a second hotel in Macau, called Inn Hotel, but that property does not have gaming facilities. The group also has hotel operations and serviced-apartment business in Hong Kong.
Emperor Entertainment’s adjusted segmental earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were HKD175.0 million in the 12 months to March 31, compared to a negative figure of HKD109.8 million a year earlier.
Gaming revenue rose by 423.3 percent year-on-year, to HKD459.2 million. Hotel revenue – including from Hong Kong operations – for the period was HKD171.4 million, up 82.2 percent from a year ago.
In May, outside the reporting period, Emperor Entertainment said that one of its offshore units was to acquire a 25-storey building in the Central district of Hong Kong from a connected company, for a total consideration of HKD655.2 million.
Jun 24, 2024
May 30, 2024
Jun 25, 2024
Jun 25, 2024
Jun 25, 2024U.S.-based casino operator MGM Resorts International has announced that its subsidiary, LeoVegas Group, has agreed to acquire the product and technology platform constituting the U.S. sportsbook and...
(Click here for more)
US$1.65 billion
Estimate by JP Morgan for Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue in the first 24 days of June