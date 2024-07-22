Entain names veteran casino tech exec Gavin Isaacs as CEO

Gavin Isaacs (pictured in a file photo), a former chief executive and vice chairman of the legacy-entity version of casino equipment supplier Scientific Games Corp, was on Monday named CEO for Entain Plc, a London-listed global sports-betting and gaming group. His appointment is with effect from September 2.

Barry Gibson, chair of Entain, was cited as saying in a Monday statement: “I am delighted to welcome Gavin to Entain. We are confident that his proven leadership and operational experience mean that Gavin is the right person to take Entain into its next chapter.”

Mr Gibson added, referring to Entain’s interim CEO and chair-designate: “I would also like to thank Stella David and Entain colleagues for the significant operational improvements and progress made so far towards our strategic priorities.”

Mr Isaacs was quoted in the same statement as saying of his new role at Entain: “The company’s iconic brands, exceptional talent and ongoing execution of its refocused strategy will enable the business to return to a leadership position across all aspects.”

He added: “I am confident that Entain has an extremely bright future, and I look forward to leading the group in capitalising on the opportunities ahead and creating value for all its stakeholders.”

A former Entain CEO, Jette Nygaard-Andersen, resigned in December, following reports that some shareholders were unhappy with her leadership.

Other management roles previously held by Mr Isaacs include at DraftKings Inc; at SB Tech Co Ltd as non-executive chairman; at the legacy casino equipment maker Bally Technologies Inc; and at Aristocrat Technologies Inc, the United States arm of Australian slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

He also had a stint as a director at Galaxy Gaming Inc, a U.S.-based maker of electronic table games.

Games Global Ltd, an iGaming content supplier incorporated in the Isle of Man, said in a Monday statement that in connection with Mr Isaacs’ appointment as CEO of Entain, the executive would step down from his role as Games Global chairman “with immediate effect”.

Games Global added: “Gavin will remain on the board… as an independent non-executive director.”

Walter Bugno, Games Global’s CEO, will act as the “interim chairman until a new permanent chairman is appointed”.