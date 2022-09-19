Erquiaga wins Asian Poker Tour 2022 Philippines

Dave Erquiaga (pictured, centre) won on Sunday the Asian Poker Tour 2022 Philippines’ main event at the Newport World Resorts casino complex in Manila.

The tournament ran from September 6 to September 18, and had an aggregate guaranteed prize pool of more than PHP29 million (US$500,000), according to its promoters. It was held in the Grand Wing Casino facility at the property.

Mr Erquiaga topped a field of 242 entries, ultimately defeating Malaysia’s William Teoh.

Malaysia-based APT Events Private Ltd acquired the Asian Poker Tour brand in June. The value of the deal was not disclosed at the time.

In August, the tour announced it had appointed Fred Leung as its new chief executive. From 2008 to 2018, Mr Leung served as an executive for the PokerStars brand of poker events.