eSports figure Sivko hired as SOFTSWISS brand ambassador

Gaming software specialist SOFTSWISS says it is upping its profile and knowledge regarding eSports, by hiring a prominent commentator in the sector as its brand ambassador.

Kostya “Leniniw” Sivko (pictured) will create content including weekly podcasts and live interviews with guests experienced in the field.

“The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook makes online betting on eSports possible, and this niche is of high interest to our clients,” said Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, as cited in a Monday press release.

SOFTSWISS added that working with the brand ambassador would “allow the company to get to know the eSports market better, discover its key figures and assess further market opportunities”.

Mr Sivko is said to have nine years of experience in eSports. He has frequently been a commentator at the CS:GO Major Championships, a leading event of the sector, according to Monday’s statement.