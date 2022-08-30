eSports figure Sivko hired as SOFTSWISS brand ambassador

Aug 30, 2022 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Gaming software specialist SOFTSWISS says it is upping its profile and knowledge regarding eSports, by hiring a prominent commentator in the sector as its brand ambassador.
Kostya “Leniniw” Sivko (pictured) will create content including weekly podcasts and live interviews with guests experienced in the field.
“The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook makes online betting on eSports possible, and this niche is of high interest to our clients,” said Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, as cited in a Monday press release.
SOFTSWISS added that working with the brand ambassador would “allow the company to get to know the eSports market better, discover its key figures and assess further market opportunities”.
Mr Sivko is said to have nine years of experience in eSports. He has frequently been a commentator at the CS:GO Major Championships, a leading event of the sector, according to Monday’s statement.
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 30, 2022
Aug 30, 2022
Aug 30, 2022Control of a theme park adjacent to land for a proposed casino resort in the Japanese metropolis of Nagasaki is to be transferred to PAG, a Hong Kong-based private asset management firm, according to...
Aug 30, 2022
(Click here for more)
”Pagcor’s new leadership will have to make known their plans moving forward. They should resolve the seemingly conflicting roles as an operator and regulator”
Benjamin Diokno
Finance Secretary of the Philippines