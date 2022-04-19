Everi acquiring some AI marketing assets of Xuvi LLC

United States-based casino equipment and financial technology (fintech) firm Everi Holdings Inc has acquired “certain strategic assets” of Xuvi LLC, a privately-owned provider of a marketing platform called Beamstudio that uses data analytics and artificial intelligence to “value, target and engage customers”.

The acquisition was funded from existing cash on hand. Financial terms were not disclosed. Xuvi is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States, with a presence also in India, according to its website.

Everi said Beamstudio would be used to assist Everi’s current QuikMarketing capabilities and leverage consumer data to assist casino marketers, and “lay the foundation for highly targeted, cost-effective, and successful campaigns to acquire new patrons and strengthen existing customer relationships”.

“This transaction marks another proof point of our focus on providing the gaming industry with the most extensive suite of loyalty and marketing technology,” said Darren Simmons, Everi executive vice president and fintech business leader, as cited in a Thursday press release.

In early March, Everi said it had in 2021 returned to annual profit, as fourth-quarter net income jumped.

In February, Everi said it was acquiring for a guaranteed AUD33 million (US$24.3 million) the firm ecash Holdings Pty Ltd, described as a provider of cash-handling and financial-payment products for the gaming industry in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States.

It was Everi’s second Australian-company acquisition target in the space of a month.