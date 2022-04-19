 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Everi acquiring some AI marketing assets of Xuvi LLC

Apr 19, 2022 Latest News, Trends & Tech  

Everi acquiring some AI marketing assets of Xuvi LLC

United States-based casino equipment and financial technology (fintech) firm Everi Holdings Inc has acquired “certain strategic assets” of Xuvi LLC, a privately-owned provider of a marketing platform called Beamstudio that uses data analytics and artificial intelligence to “value, target and engage customers”.

The acquisition was funded from existing cash on hand. Financial terms were not disclosed. Xuvi is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States, with a presence also in India, according to its website.

Everi said Beamstudio would be used to assist Everi’s current QuikMarketing capabilities and leverage consumer data to assist casino marketers, and “lay the foundation for highly targeted, cost-effective, and successful campaigns to acquire new patrons and strengthen existing customer relationships”.

“This transaction marks another proof point of our focus on providing the gaming industry with the most extensive suite of loyalty and marketing technology,” said Darren Simmons, Everi executive vice president and fintech business leader, as cited in a Thursday press release.

In early March, Everi said it had in 2021 returned to annual profit, as fourth-quarter net income jumped.

In February, Everi said it was acquiring for a guaranteed AUD33 million (US$24.3 million) the firm ecash Holdings Pty Ltd, described as a provider of cash-handling and financial-payment products for the gaming industry in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States.

It was Everi’s second Australian-company acquisition target in the space of a month.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Mass market play 1Q in Macau down 9pct q-o-q: govt

Mass market play 1Q in Macau down 9pct q-o-q: govt

Apr 19, 2022  

Mass-market games including slot machines provided nearly 72.8 percent of all Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the first quarter of 2022, at nearly MOP12.94 billion (US$1.60...
Read More
Macau hope on May hols as Guangdong outbound test eased

Macau hope on May hols as Guangdong outbound test eased

Apr 19, 2022  

BMM linked cybersecurity provider appoints CEO

BMM linked cybersecurity provider appoints CEO

Apr 19, 2022  

Pick of the Day

"I believe that if this condition continues [subdued business volume because of Covid-19], some non-urgent development-related investment will be slowed a bit, except for some urgent maintenance work that needs to be done"

Wilfred Wong
President of Macau casino operator Sands China