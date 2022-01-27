Everi board veteran leaving, two new directors join Feb 1

Everi Holdings Inc, a slot machine maker and financial technology (fintech) provider for sectors including the casino industry, said in a Wednesday announcement that one of its long-standing independent directors will leave the board in May. In the same press release, the United States-based firm said two new directors would join the board from February 1.

The departing lead independent director, Ronald Congemi, a financial services specialist, has been on the board since February 2013, according to the firm’s corporate website.

His place as lead independent director will be taken by Atul Bali, who has been on the Everi board since 2019. According to the press release, Mr Bali is chairman of the United Kingdom-based Football Pools Ltd, described as the oldest pool betting organisation in the world.

The incoming board members are Secil Tabli Watson and Paul Finch.

Ms Watson is said to have more than 25 years of experience in early-start-up, large-corporate and management-consulting roles.

Until March 2021, she was an executive vice president and head of digital solutions at banking group Wells Fargo, responsible for areas including innovation in payments, the combatting of cyber fraud, and improvement in quality of customer experience.

From 2003 to 2019, Mr Finch was chief executive of Early Warning Services LLC, which in 2017 started Zelle, a peer-to-peer payments system. Everi described the latter in its press release, as the “banking industry’s first real-time payments network”.

Michael Rumbolz, chairman and CEO of Everi, thanked Mr Congemi for his service and added in the remarks cited in the press release, that the new directors would “bring to the board a wealth of business and financial industry knowledge”.

The latter’s appointments, together with the previously-announced move to add Randy Taylor to the board when he becomes CEO on April 1, would expand to 10 the board’s membership.