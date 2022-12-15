Everi CashClub Wallet to get embedded credit card via Railsr

Gaming technology and content provider Everi Holdings Inc has linked to Railsr Inc with the aim of developing the latter’s digital credit card technology for Everi’s CashClub Wallet for spending on gaming and non-gaming services in casino resorts.

According to a press release, Railsr claims it would be the first example of what is termed an “embedded credit card in a digital casino wallet”.

The collaboration would be an opportunity for Everi’s gaming industry clients “to offer their own embedded and branded credit and loyalty experience within their existing CashClub Wallet implementation,” said the release.

The announcement said “400 casino brands” would be able to make use of the technology.

Via the tie-up, casino resorts would be able to “stay closer than ever to their patrons and reward their loyal customers with custom offers inside and outside of the resort,” stated Victor Newsom, Everi senior vice president of product and payment solutions, as cited in the release.

The technology would also mean “patrons can better engage with their favourite entertainment venues,” and be a “real win-win for the industry,” added Mr Newsom.

According to the statement, Railsr will offer a “turnkey” service to Everi – including resolving of any regulatory-compliance steps required in a gaming jurisdiction – in order to provide a credit card embedded in the Everi CashClub Wallet.

Tiffany Johnson, head of product, North America, for Railsr, said as mentioned in the announcement: “This embedded credit card experience is an industry-first and will give resorts and casinos a new way to engage with patrons in their daily lives as well as additional revenue to enrich their [customer] rewards even further.”