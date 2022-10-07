Everi chooses Prove Identity tech for its CashClub Wallet

Gaming technology provider Everi Holdings Inc says one of its units has chosen Prove Identity Inc as a supplier of identity-verification services to the group’s digital payment product, Everi CashClub Wallet.

Everi Payments Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everi Holdings that manages Everi CashClub Wallet, will use the new supplier’s ‘Trust Score’ technology for verification and authentication of telephone numbers. This is in order to mitigate the risk of “fraud such as SIM [card] swap and other account takeover schemes”.

‘Identity’, another trademarked technology of the newly-announced supplier, will be used by Everi to validate consumer-provided personal-identity information, and confirm telephone number ownership.

“The tool will allow Everi to further reduce bad actors and fraudulent accounts, and reduce user friction throughout the customer life cycle,” said Everi in a Thursday press release.

“We are excited to be spearheading the rapid transformation of gaming, as on-premise and online options continue to merge and complement one another,” said Victor Newsom, senior vice president, product management, payments solutions at Everi, as cited in the announcement.

According to the release, Prove Identity’s technology is used by more than 1,000 businesses globally across a range of industries, including banking, retailing, cryptocurrency exchange, healthcare, and insurance.

Earlier this week, Everi Holdings said it would expand its “range of mobile capabilities” to its gaming customers via an agreement to acquire “certain strategic assets” of Venuetize Inc, a firm specialising in the design and development of software products.