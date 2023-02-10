Everi integrating Bluefin’s payment security tech

Gaming technology and content provider Everi Holdings Inc says it will be integrating a patented point-to-point encryption technology from payment security solutions provider, Bluefin.

Bluefin’s platform offers a payment processing gateway, a security platform for credit and debit checking, subscription payments and payment tokenization services, enabling clients to do safe transactions.

In a Wednesday announcement, Everi said the agreement was between its financial technology (FinTech) business, Everi Payments Inc, and Bluefin. Everi said Bluefin’s technology would provide “a new level of payment security” to its casino gaming customers.

Everi is to utilise Bluefin’s Decryptx technology, which enables processors, payment gateways and software platforms to offer payment card industry-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solutions directly to their clients.

“Bringing P2PE across the gaming floor without sacrificing the omni-channel capabilities our solutions provide is just the latest innovation in our ongoing mission to lead the industry,” said Victor Newsom, Everi’s senior vice president of product management and payments solutions, in comments included in Wednesday’s release.